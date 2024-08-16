World

Donald Trump seeks to push back sentencing amid election campaign

Donald Trump was convicted in May of 34 felonies for falsifying records to hide a payment to Stormy Daniels

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Donald Trump seeks to push back sentencing amid election campaign
Donald Trump seeks to push back sentencing amid election campaign

Former United States President Donald Trump’s legal team has requested a delay in his sentencing on Thursday, August 15, until after the November presidential election.

This request was made in a letter to the judge in his New York hush money case, which CNN has obtained.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Sentencing is currently set for September 18.

This latest filing is part of ongoing efforts by Trump’s attorneys to challenge the conviction, postpone sentencing, and remove Judge Juan Merchan from the case.

The sentencing had previously been moved from July 11 to September following a Supreme Court decision that granted Trump some presidential immunity.

Trump’s attorneys, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, wrote in the letter, noting, "Setting aside naked election-interference objectives, there is no valid countervailing reason for the Court to keep the current sentencing date on the calendar. There is no basis for continuing to rush."

Despite Trump’s team’s objections, Merchan has stated he will not recuse himself from the case, rejecting claims of a conflict of interest related to his daughter’s political affiliations.

Judge Merchan has indicated that he will decide on Trump’s request to dismiss the conviction based on the Supreme Court’s ruling on September 16. 

Donald Trump seeks to push back sentencing amid election campaign

Donald Trump seeks to push back sentencing amid election campaign
Princess Anne says royal life harder than ever for Kate Middleton

Princess Anne says royal life harder than ever for Kate Middleton
Wiz Khalifa shares first glimpse of newborn daughter

Wiz Khalifa shares first glimpse of newborn daughter
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators

Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators

World News

Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Italy enforces strict tourist rules to manage surge in holiday crowds
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina under scrutiny for human rights violations
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
VP candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz to debate on October 1 in New York
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Emotional bodycam video shows 12-year-old hero saving mom’s life after tragic incident
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigns amidst Gaza protests
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
PM Shahbaz Sharif demands ‘honesty’ from Pakistanis in independence speech
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Bodycam captures intense moment of Ukrainian forces attack on Russian truck
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Donald Trump’s bid to replace judge in hush money case rejected
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Indian hospitals rally in anger after rape, torture, murder of doctor in Kolkata
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day