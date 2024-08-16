Ryan Reynolds’ credits tragic past for his incredible parenting

Ryan Reynolds is sharing heartfelt insights into how his painful experiences revolutionized his parenting!
While giving an interview to PEOPLE Magazine this week, the iconic Deadpool & Wolverine actor shed light on how his father’s death in 2015 due Parkinson’s disease influenced his relationship with his kids.
“I think most men and boys have a slightly complicated relationship with their father, but I also think that the healing for me or the closure around my dad actually really comes more through my relationship with my own kids,” told the Green Lantern actor to the outlet.
The father of four continued to tell, “My dad had incredible integrity. He did not lie. He had this compulsion and moral and ethical compass that was I think very impressive.”
Revealing how he felt notable absence of his father during his childhood, the actor went on to explain how he tries to always stay behind his children so that they can count on him whenever needed.
“I get to show up. And even though I may have an instinct when my kid is acting out or telling me I'm the worst — my father's instinct would be to shut that kid off. My dad would retreat into the power of silence, and that is not the way to acknowledge your kid,” said the IF actor.
He further added about how he tries to maintain a healthy communication with his kids rather than shutting them down and “let them know…I'm going to stay with you until we can feel a little bit better. I don't know if I can fix it, but I can definitely be with you through this. That kind of stuff, I'm like, ‘Oh, okay. I just weirdly didn't mean to, but I fixed something with my own dad.’”
Ryan Reynolds shares four children with wife Blake Lively.