Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his troops have captured the Russian-held town of Sudzha.
According to CNN, Zelenskyy said on Thursday, August 15, that Ukrainian forces had advanced into Russian territory and seized another key town, Sudzha, located 105 km from the city of Kursk.
He also asserted that they are also setting up a military command office in the town, which is considered the administrative centre for the Russian border area.
Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border attack on Russian region Kursk over a week, and Kyiv’s forces have been on the Sudzha since last Wednesday, August 7.
However, this is the first time that the Ukrainian president has confirmed that his army has taken control of the area.
Zelenskyy earlier on Tuesday warned, “The more Russian military presence is destroyed in the border regions, the closer peace and real security will be for our state. The Russian state must be responsible for what it has done.”
Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed that since the surprise incursion, the forces have advanced 35 kilometres in Russia, seizing 1,150 square kilometres of territory, 82 settlements, and 100 Russian troops.
Meanwhile, the Russian authorities said that they have evacuated more than 120,000 civilians from the Kursk since the beginning of the chaos in the region.