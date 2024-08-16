World

Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town

Ukraine pushes deeper into Russian territory as forces take control of Sudzha

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his troops have captured the Russian-held town of Sudzha.

According to CNN, Zelenskyy said on Thursday, August 15, that Ukrainian forces had advanced into Russian territory and seized another key town, Sudzha, located 105 km from the city of Kursk.

He also asserted that they are also setting up a military command office in the town, which is considered the administrative centre for the Russian border area.

Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border attack on Russian region Kursk over a week, and Kyiv’s forces have been on the Sudzha since last Wednesday, August 7.

However, this is the first time that the Ukrainian president has confirmed that his army has taken control of the area.

Zelenskyy earlier on Tuesday warned, “The more Russian military presence is destroyed in the border regions, the closer peace and real security will be for our state. The Russian state must be responsible for what it has done.”

Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed that since the surprise incursion, the forces have advanced 35 kilometres in Russia, seizing 1,150 square kilometres of territory, 82 settlements, and 100 Russian troops.

Meanwhile, the Russian authorities said that they have evacuated more than 120,000 civilians from the Kursk since the beginning of the chaos in the region.

Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town

Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Wahaj Ali embraces the wild storms of New York City in new post

Wahaj Ali embraces the wild storms of New York City in new post

ChatGPT goes chatty with the cool new ‘Advanced Voice Mode’

ChatGPT goes chatty with the cool new ‘Advanced Voice Mode’
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector

Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector

World News

Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris announce major Medicare drug price slash
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Italy enforces strict tourist rules to manage surge in holiday crowds
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Donald Trump seeks to push back sentencing amid election campaign
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina under scrutiny for human rights violations
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
North Korea welcomes tourists again after 5-year drought
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
VP candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz to debate on October 1 in New York
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Emotional bodycam video shows 12-year-old hero saving mom’s life after tragic incident
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigns amidst Gaza protests
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
PM Shahbaz Sharif demands ‘honesty’ from Pakistanis in independence speech
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Bodycam captures intense moment of Ukrainian forces attack on Russian truck