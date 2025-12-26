Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

A powerful winter storm is set to hit the Northeast from Friday to early Saturday which will bring heavy snow and icy conditions for millions.
More than 23 million people are under winter storm warnings including New York City,parts of Connecticut, Long Island, northern New Jersey.
Inland areas of New York, like the Hudson Valley and Binghamton are also included.
Snow of 1 to 6 inches expected in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and southern and central New England with more snow in higher areas north and west of New York City.
New Yorkers could see their biggest snowfall since 2022.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia is under a winter weather advisory as the fast-moving storm is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain today.
The storm is already affecting air travel in Northeast with hundreds of US flights cancelled early Friday.
Considering this, the National Weather Service warned of power outages and tree damage while travel could also become extremely difficult.
Further more, Washington DC is expected to receive mostly rain from the storm while northern parts of Maryland may experience some sleet and freezing rain.