Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that she is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Nicholas Riccio.
Leavitt, who has made history as the first-ever pregnant White House Press Secretary, made the announcement on Christmas Day with a heartfelt post on social media.
In a post on her Instagram on Friday, December 25, the 28-year-old shared some pictures from their Christmas celebration.
In one of the pictures, she could be seen in a white turtleneck ribbed knit bodycon dress, flaunting her baby bump in front of the Christmas tree.
The 36th White House Press Secretary also revealed the gender and expected arrival month of their second child.
Leavitt wrote, “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026.”
“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” she added.
She also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for “fostering a pro-family environment in the White House”, adding, “2026 is going to be a great year, and I am so excited to be a girl mom!”
Who is Karoline Leavitt's husband?
Karoline Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, is a real estate developer who owns over 15 buildings in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, reported People.
Leavitt, who is the youngest person in history to hold her, met Riccio in 2022. She welcomed her first son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, nicknamed Niko, with the 60-year-old in July 2024.
Six months later the couple got married in January 2025, days before Trump’s second inauguration.