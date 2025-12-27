World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and husband Nicholas Riccio expecting second child

  • By Bushra Saleem
Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post
Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that she is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Nicholas Riccio.

Leavitt, who has made history as the first-ever pregnant White House Press Secretary, made the announcement on Christmas Day with a heartfelt post on social media.

In a post on her Instagram on Friday, December 25, the 28-year-old shared some pictures from their Christmas celebration. 

In one of the pictures, she could be seen in a white turtleneck ribbed knit bodycon dress, flaunting her baby bump in front of the Christmas tree.

The 36th White House Press Secretary also revealed the gender and expected arrival month of their second child.

Leavitt wrote, “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026.”

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” she added.


She also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for “fostering a pro-family environment in the White House”, adding, “2026 is going to be a great year, and I am so excited to be a girl mom!”

Who is Karoline Leavitt's husband?

Karoline Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, is a real estate developer who owns over 15 buildings in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, reported People. 

Leavitt, who is the youngest person in history to hold her, met Riccio in 2022. She welcomed her first son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, nicknamed Niko, with the 60-year-old in July 2024.

Six months later the couple got married in January 2025, days before Trump’s second inauguration.

UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years

UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years
Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings
Silver prices hit record high amid economic uncertainty

Silver prices hit record high amid economic uncertainty
New geometric shape with curved edges uncovered on ISS

New geometric shape with curved edges uncovered on ISS
Japan factory attack: 15 injured in stabbing and chemical incident

Japan factory attack: 15 injured in stabbing and chemical incident
Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty of money laundering in 1MDB scandal

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty of money laundering in 1MDB scandal
South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse

South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year
TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash

TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash
Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder

Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder
Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested

Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested
Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican

Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican

Popular News

Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post

Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post
56 minutes ago
Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

an hour ago
Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns
9 hours ago