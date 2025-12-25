Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder

A lottery ticket sold in Arkansas won a $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot after Wednesday night’s draw, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in the US history.
The massive win came just in time for Christmas after the jackpot grew following Monday's draw with no winners.
The total jackpot had reached $1.817 billion (£1.36 billion) due to surge in last-minute ticket sales.
According to the official Powerball website, this jackpot is the second-largest lottery prize ever in the US and the biggest Powerball prize of 2025.
The winning numbers were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59 with Powerball 19 drawn just before midnight.
This marks only the second time Arkansas has produced a Powerball jackpot winner, the first being in 2010.
A Powerball ticket cost $2 and the winner can either get $1.8 billion paid out over 29 years or take a single lump-sump payment of around $834.9 million (£623 million) before taxes.
"This is truly an extraordinary, life-changing prize," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group chair and CEO of the Iowa Lottery.
The biggest lottery prize ever in the US was a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California in 2022.