Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested

Early on Christmas morning, two men were arrested after a deadly knife attack.
Police in West Midlands were called to Burcot Avenue in Wolverhampton around 3:30 am on Thursday, where they found a 30-year-old person who had been stabbed.
Even though medical staff tried to safe him, the man unfortunately died at the scene.
Two men, aged 35 and 58, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Forensic experts are collecting evidence at the crime scene and detectives are reviewing nearby security camera footage.
As per Express, Detective Chief Superintendent Ed Foster said, "We are in the early stages of our investigation and carrying out quick-time enquiries including forensic examination, reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses."
"We ask anyone who may have any information about what happened to contact us," he added.
People who have information about the incident can contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or using the website’s Live Chat, mentioning incident number 481 from December 25.
While, those who want to stay anonymous can give information to Crime stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.