TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash

TikTok has removed a swastika necklace from a user's shop after the internet flooded with screenshots of the jewellery piece described as "trendy and niche".
Listed at around $8, netizens were quick to notice the Nazi symbol pendant, which was being advertised as a "simple swastika symbol...suitable for both boys and girls."
As of Christmas Day, the necklace was no longer available on TikTok Shop; however, the user's shop is active. The social media platform confirmed that the platform removed the necklace as soon as it was made aware of it.
Prior to the removal, netizens flooded the social media platforms, expressing their confusion on the listing.
One user on X penned, "why is tiktok shop advertising me a aswastika necklace how is this allowed and how did 126 people purchase it."
Another netizen noted, "@tiktok_us could you maybe explain why i am being recommended to buy a swastika necklace from the tiktok shop?"
"A swastika necklace is for sale on TikTok and worse, TikTok ads are actively pushing it. Absolutely disgusting," a third X post read.
According to TikTok Shop's content policy, it's prohibited to promote "vulgar or offensive languages, including hate speech, slurs, or discriminatory remarks."
For the unversed, the Nazi party adopted the swastika, historically a symbol of luck, in 1920 to symbolise the "Aryan race" and its anti-Semitic, nationalist ideology.