  • By Fatima Nadeem
Japan factory attack: 15 injured in stabbing and chemical incident

  • By Fatima Nadeem
A shocking incident occurred at a rubber factory in central Japan on Friday, December 26 where at least 15 people injured with both stabbings and a chemical exposure.

As per multiple reports, eight workers were stabbed by the man at the Yokohama Rubber Company in Mishima city, Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo while seven others were hurt when a liquid, reported as bleach was sprayed in the factory.

Eight people were hospatilized after being stabbed and the local fire department said that five of the stabbed victims were in serious conditions.

“All fifteen people were sent to hospital,” a firefighting department official in the city of Mishima, southwest of Tokyo, told AFP.

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder people at the factory.

According to the local officials, the suspect was carrying a survival knife and wearing a gas mask during the attack.

The factory where the attack happened is operated by Yokohama Rubber Co., a company that makes tires for trucks and buses.

Japan usually has very low violent crime rate due to strict gun laws and incidents like stabbing are extremely rare in the country.

