World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse

The United Nations has investigated South Korea for human rights violations and forced or involuntary adoptions

  • By Hania Jamil
South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse
South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse 

South Korea's government has vowed to end foreign adoptions of Korean children, amid concerns of human rights violations.

On Friday, December 26, the United Nations human rights office revealed the government's response to the probe over Seoul's failure to ensure justice tied to decades of mass overseas adoptions.

Previously, the UN urged South Korea to form a plan to address the severe concerns of adoptees with falsified records and those abused by foreign parents.

The issue had rarely been discussed at the UN level, even as South Korea faces growing pressure to confront widespread fraud and abuse that overshadowed its adoption programme, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s when it annually sent thousands of children to the West.

During Friday's briefing, Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Seu-ran shared that the country will phase out foreign adoptions over a five-year period, aiming to reach zero by 2029 at the latest as it tightens welfare policies for children in need of care.

South Korea approved foreign adoptions of 24 children in 2025, down from around 2,000 in 2005 and an annual average of more than 6,000 during the 1980s.

In the health ministry's response to the UN officials, Lee noted that adoptions were previously handled by private agencies who might've prioritised other interests over the child's well-being.

She added that since now the system is becoming part of the public framework, with a proper approval process, the country is forced to think if the international adoptions are a "necessary option".

UN investigators raised the adoption issue, along with enforced or involuntary disappearances and child abuse, with Seoul after months of communication with Kim Yooree. 

The 52-year-old was sent to a French family in 1984 without her biological parents' consent, based on documents falsely describing her as an abandoned orphan.

Kim said she endured severe physical and sexual abuse by her adopters and petitioned the UN as part of a broader effort to seek accountability from governments and adoption agencies in South Korea and France.

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year
TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash

TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash
Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder

Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder
Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested

Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested
Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican

Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican
Which countries have best public transport systems in world? Find out

Which countries have best public transport systems in world? Find out
North Korea reveals its first 8,700-ton ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine

North Korea reveals its first 8,700-ton ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine
California reels from 'life-threatening' flooding on Christmas eve

California reels from 'life-threatening' flooding on Christmas eve
DOJ shares timeline for release of newly discovered million Epstein documents

DOJ shares timeline for release of newly discovered million Epstein documents
UK Christmas Day weather brings cold conditions with mostly dry skies

UK Christmas Day weather brings cold conditions with mostly dry skies
Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?

Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?
Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain

Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain

Popular News

D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home

D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home
7 minutes ago
Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year
3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents
3 hours ago