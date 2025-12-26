UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years

Britain is on track to become the world's fifth-largest economy over the next years.
According to new research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), the UK's GDP is expected to surge to $6.8 trillion by 2040, reported MailUK.
Compared to the UK, France and Germany are expected to experience slower economic growth which could allow Britain to overtake them in the global rankings.
Germany will stay the world's fourth-largest economy while Japan will fall to sixth place, behind the UK.
Meanwhile, the United States is expected to remain the largest economy through the next decade while China will get closer with a GDP of about $48 trillion versus America's $53 trillion.
Nina Skero, chief executive of the CEBR, told The Times, "These trends underscore a world economy in which resilience varies significantly across regions and where long-term shifts in economic influence are gaining momentum, setting the stage for a more dispersed and dynamic global order."
As per the outlet, India is also rapidly advancing and is projected to become the world's largest economy by the end of the century and third-largest by 2040.
While Indonesia, who currently ranked 17th is expected to enter the top ten economies by around 2030.