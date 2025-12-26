World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years

The UK is forecast to overtake Japan to become the world's fifth-largest economy by

  • By Fatima Nadeem
UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years
UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years

Britain is on track to become the world's fifth-largest economy over the next years.

According to new research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), the UK's GDP is expected to surge to $6.8 trillion by 2040, reported MailUK.

Compared to the UK, France and Germany are expected to experience slower economic growth which could allow Britain to overtake them in the global rankings.

Germany will stay the world's fourth-largest economy while Japan will fall to sixth place, behind the UK.

Meanwhile, the United States is expected to remain the largest economy through the next decade while China will get closer with a GDP of about $48 trillion versus America's $53 trillion.

Nina Skero, chief executive of the CEBR, told The Times, "These trends underscore a world economy in which resilience varies significantly across regions and where long-term shifts in economic influence are gaining momentum, setting the stage for a more dispersed and dynamic global order."

As per the outlet, India is also rapidly advancing and is projected to become the world's largest economy by the end of the century and third-largest by 2040.

While Indonesia, who currently ranked 17th is expected to enter the top ten economies by around 2030.

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings
Silver prices hit record high amid economic uncertainty

Silver prices hit record high amid economic uncertainty
New geometric shape with curved edges uncovered on ISS

New geometric shape with curved edges uncovered on ISS
Japan factory attack: 15 injured in stabbing and chemical incident

Japan factory attack: 15 injured in stabbing and chemical incident
Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty of money laundering in 1MDB scandal

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty of money laundering in 1MDB scandal
South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse

South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year
TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash

TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash
Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder

Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder
Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested

Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested
Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican

Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican
Which countries have best public transport systems in world? Find out

Which countries have best public transport systems in world? Find out

Popular News

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns
7 minutes ago
The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

an hour ago
6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

46 minutes ago