World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty of money laundering in 1MDB scandal

Najib Razak served as the 6th Prime Minister of Malaysia for nine years, from April 2009 to May 2018

  • By Hania Jamil
Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty of money laundering in 1MDB scandal
Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty of money laundering in 1MDB scandal

A Malaysian court has convicted former prime minister Najib Razak for abuse of power and money laundering in his second major trial for a multi-billion-dollar state funds scandal.

The 72-year-old was accused of embezzling nearly 2.3 billion Malaysian ringgit ($569 million) from the nation's sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

On Friday afternoon, December 26, a judge found him guilty in four charges of abuse of power and 21 charges of money laundering. The court has yet to announce his sentence.

The former PM is already in jail after he was convicted years ago in another case related to 1MDB.

Friday's verdict came after seven years of legal proceedings, which saw 76 witnesses called to the stand. Following his 2018 election defeat, Najib faced multiple trials related to the scandal.

The verdict, delivered in Malaysia's administrative capital, Putrajaya, is the second blow in the same week to the embattled former leader, who has been imprisoned since 2022.

On Monday, the court rejected his application to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

However, the former prime minister retains a loyal base of supporters, who claim that he's a victim of unfair rulings and who have showed up at his trials calling for his release.

On Friday, dozens of people gathered outside the court in Putrajaya in support of Najib.

Separately, Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor, was sentenced to ten years in jail in 2022 for bribery. She is free on bail pending an appeal against her conviction.

South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse

South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year
TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash

TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash
Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder

Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder
Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested

Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested
Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican

Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican
Which countries have best public transport systems in world? Find out

Which countries have best public transport systems in world? Find out
North Korea reveals its first 8,700-ton ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine

North Korea reveals its first 8,700-ton ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine
California reels from 'life-threatening' flooding on Christmas eve

California reels from 'life-threatening' flooding on Christmas eve
DOJ shares timeline for release of newly discovered million Epstein documents

DOJ shares timeline for release of newly discovered million Epstein documents
UK Christmas Day weather brings cold conditions with mostly dry skies

UK Christmas Day weather brings cold conditions with mostly dry skies
Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?

Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?

Popular News

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move
24 minutes ago
Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double
27 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner
an hour ago