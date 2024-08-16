Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles amid royal titles’ row

Prince Harry has seemingly given a subtle response to King Charles amid speculations circulating around his royal title getting striped.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently busy on their Columbia visit, were given royal titles by the late Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift in 2018. However, King Chalres is reportedly considering stripping their titles.
Harry gave the first speech at a summit on digital responsibility staged in part by their Archewell Foundation, which people are considering can be a response to the monarch’s latest movie, “What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets. People are acting on information that isn’t true.”
He also mentioned that people were "scared and uncertain" about the possible impact of AI but "education and awareness" can tackle misinformation.
The Duke explained, “It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake. In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts.”
Harry’s Columbia speech concluded on a positive note, “For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down."
Meghan Markle and her husband’s trip to Columbia is focused on key aspects of their Archwell Foundation's core work.