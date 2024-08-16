Jennifer Garner shares exciting to-do list from her trip to Japan: Video

Shortly after reportedly filling in for Jennifer Lopez on ex-husband Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday, Jennifer Garner has shared her very own guide on how to get the full experience if you are visiting Japan.
The Family Switch actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday night to share rare insights into her exotic getaway to one of the most culturally rich and civilized East Asian country.
Garner posed with a glass of wine on a yacht against the scenic backdrop of a beautiful ocean, wearing a white t-shirt and stylish sunglasses.
Next in the series was a video of the Deadpool & Wolverine Electra in a temple, where she could be seen purifying herself.
One photo and a video saw Garner relishing Chinese cosine at a cozy restaurant.
Jennifer Garner penned a sweet description of each post in the caption, “Dream trip to Japan: a to do list.”
Reacting to the delightful glimpses from her trip to Japan, Garner’s ardent fans flooded the comments section with praises.
One fan commented, “Japan is on my bucket list! What beautiful pictures.”
“This is definitely now in my bucket list. Thank you for sharing this amazing trip,” noted another.
On the work front, Jennifer Garner recently made a cameo appearance as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine.