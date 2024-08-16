Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move leaves Max Verstappen in doubt

Lewis Hamilton’s latest move has not only shaken Max Verstappen, but also the entire Formula One grid.
The 39-years old driver made an announcement in February that he will drive for Ferrari next season.
He said, "But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together.”
During the 2024 F1 season, Lewis could not win 56 races, making it the longest streak of his career until he achieved a spectacular victory at Silverstone.
However, Ferrari has not won a single Grand Prix since the Monaco GP.
A Dutch racing driver, Tom Coronel, thinks Lewis can’t win the Championship title if he moves to Scuderia
He said for Formule1.nl via Autosprint, “Lewis Hamilton is and remains a top driver, who could unexpectedly win a world title. And I would wish that for him with all my heart. He recently won in Belgium and before that in Silverstone, for the ninth time. Everything went well, he did it.”
Tom concluded, “I can’t wait for Lewis to join Ferrari. I think it was a masterstroke by Ferrari to take him, but of course they would have preferred Max.”
Next F1 race will take place on 25 Aug.