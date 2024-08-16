Sports

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move leaves Max Verstappen in doubt

The seven times Formula One World Drivers' champion announced he’s moving to Ferrari next season

  by Web Desk
  August 16, 2024
Lewis Hamilton’s latest move has not only shaken Max Verstappen, but also the entire Formula One grid.

The 39-years old driver made an announcement in February that he will drive for Ferrari next season.

He said, "But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together.”

During the 2024 F1 season, Lewis could not win 56 races, making it the longest streak of his career until he achieved a spectacular victory at Silverstone.

However, Ferrari has not won a single Grand Prix since the Monaco GP.

A Dutch racing driver, Tom Coronel, thinks Lewis can’t win the Championship title if he moves to Scuderia

He said for Formule1.nl via Autosprint, “Lewis Hamilton is and remains a top driver, who could unexpectedly win a world title. And I would wish that for him with all my heart. He recently won in Belgium and before that in Silverstone, for the ninth time. Everything went well, he did it.”

Tom concluded, “I can’t wait for Lewis to join Ferrari. I think it was a masterstroke by Ferrari to take him, but of course they would have preferred Max.”

Next F1 race will take place on 25 Aug.

Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack
Cowboys bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing
Mauricio Pochettino to lead US Men's National Soccer Team
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Al Nassr seals Super Cup final spot
Kylian Mbappe leads Real Madrid to historic UEFA Super Cup win
Paris Olympics 2024: These five nations topped the gold medal chart
Will Rafael Nadal copy Roger Federer's retirement plan? Find out
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Cristiano Ronaldo gears for Saudi Super Cup showdown: 'Ready to go'
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United