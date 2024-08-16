Royal

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle highlights impact of negative use of digital platforms

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024


Meghan Markle, who has been the victim of online hate and trolling has seemingly schooled the social platforms and tabloids for portraying the Duchess of the Sussex in a negative light, which further damaged her relationship with the royal family.

A few hours after landing in Colombia with husband Prince Harry on Thursday, Meghan attended the Responsible Digital Future forum in Bogota, where she spoke about the significance of using digital platforms wisely.

In a widely resurfaced video, Meghan requested people to think about their parents or grandparents’ advice, before spreading hate speech online.

“Maybe your grandmother used to say it to you, ‘if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” said the duchess.

“The digital age has almost created a culture where if you don’t have anything cruel to say, don't say anything at all,” Meghan added.

She continued, “And that is fundamentally changing how we move through the world, how we connect with each other, and I think, as we continue with this work, we continue learning and investing and grant giving to young adults, we can be changemakers in this space.”

This statement from Meghan Markle came shortly after the Buckingham palace insider revealed that King Charles along with other members of the royal firm is considering to strip Meghan and Harry off their royal titles.

