Jennifer Lopez quashes Ben Affleck divorce rumours, attends his birthday

Jennifer Lopez finally slammed down Ben Affleck's divorce rumours by attending his 52nd birthday, keeping a low profile.
JLo was earlier spotted at the Grammy-winners birthday party in Brentwood.
She went for a pair of denim jeans, a brown jacket, blue jeans and trainers as for the birthday party.
In the viral picture posted by DailyMail, The Boy Next Door star can be seen climbing into a large black vehicle.
Her secret visit to his home came after Jennifer Garner was earlier spotted at her ex-husband Affleck’s house.
Garner lives in the same Brentwood neighbourhood as her ex partner. For the birthday, she went for a makeup free look.
The 13 Going On 30 star accessorised with understated jewellery, a pair of silver earrings and an Apple Watch as per the viral clicks.
For the unversed, Garner and Ben, who exchanged the wedding vows in 2022, have been going through marital woes in recent months.
Back in May, Touch Weekly reported, "The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!"