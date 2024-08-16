Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest 

Matthew Perry’s friends and family are reportedly "blindsided" by the recent arrest of his personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa in connection with a drug investigation.
According to US Weekly, a source shared, “Matthew kept secrets,” adding, “I wouldn’t be shocked if Kenny was the only one who knew how bad it really was.”
The insider claimed that Iwamasa first worked with the Friends actor in June 2022, having previously worked for producer Doug Chapin, Perry's manager, for a while.
“When they brought in Kenny they thought he would be a great fit because he worked for Doug for years,” a source added.
The tipster continued, “When he was brought on it was already chaotic. Matthew wasn’t actually sober. He had been going in and out of sobriety. And multiple people were helping to take care of him.”
They further stated, “Kenny knew the situation and could deal with Matthew.”
The source also revealed that Iwamasa was a trusted member of Perry’s team, saying, “When Matthew’s [previous] assistant left they didn’t hire a new one for a while. Matthew wasn’t acting at the time so someone was needed only to handle his life and around the house.”
To note, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in May that they had launched an inquiry into Perry's passing, with a particular focus on how Perry came to have the ketamine discovered in his body at the time of his death.