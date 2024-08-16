Entertainment

Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest

Kenneth Iwamasa, Matthew Perry’s assistant first worked with the 'Friends' actor in June 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest
Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest 

Matthew Perry’s friends and family are reportedly "blindsided" by the recent arrest of his personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa in connection with a drug investigation.

According to US Weekly, a source shared, “Matthew kept secrets,” adding, “I wouldn’t be shocked if Kenny was the only one who knew how bad it really was.”

The insider claimed that Iwamasa first worked with the Friends actor in June 2022, having previously worked for producer Doug Chapin, Perry's manager, for a while.

“When they brought in Kenny they thought he would be a great fit because he worked for Doug for years,” a source added.

The tipster continued, “When he was brought on it was already chaotic. Matthew wasn’t actually sober. He had been going in and out of sobriety. And multiple people were helping to take care of him.”

They further stated, “Kenny knew the situation and could deal with Matthew.”

The source also revealed that Iwamasa was a trusted member of Perry’s team, saying, “When Matthew’s [previous] assistant left they didn’t hire a new one for a while. Matthew wasn’t acting at the time so someone was needed only to handle his life and around the house.”

To note, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in May that they had launched an inquiry into Perry's passing, with a particular focus on how Perry came to have the ketamine discovered in his body at the time of his death.

Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest

Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest

Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024

Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024
Typhoon Ampil forces thousands to evacuate, halts flights across Japan

Typhoon Ampil forces thousands to evacuate, halts flights across Japan
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement

Entertainment News

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Matthew Perry's stepdad seeks justice after arrests related to his death
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Blake Lively interview controversy linked with Justin Baldoni feud in 'It Ends with Us'?
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Taylor Swift experiences terrifying ‘blank’ mind starting Wembley concert
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Jennifer Lopez quashes Ben Affleck divorce rumours, attends his birthday
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release highly-anticipated 'Die with a Smile' video: Watch
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Jennifer Garner shares exciting to-do list from her trip to Japan: Video
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
'Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo explains why season 4 scene brought him 'relief'
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Tom Brady rumours
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Taylor Swift takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Eras Tour show
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Jennifer Garner amid marital woes
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector