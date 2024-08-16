Wilson Odobert joins Tottenham in 'major' transfer deal from Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur has recently finalized the signing of French winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley for a reported £25 million, with an additional £5 million in potential add-ons.
The 19-year-old forward has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at Spurs until 2029.
Odobert, who began his career at Paris Saint-Germain's academy, previously played for Troyes before joining Burnley.
He made an impact during Burnley's 2022-2023 Premier League campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 29 appearances.
Odobert made headlines in October 2023 when he became Burnley’s youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer, netting in a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.
The club expressed excitement, stating, “We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the permanent transfer of Wilson Odobert from Burnley, subject to formalities.”
Odobert’s signing is part of a busy transfer window for Tottenham, who have also brought in Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Min-hyeok Yang.
Additionally, Odobert will wear the No. 28 jersey at Tottenham and joins the club as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season, with expectations high for his development and contribution to the team.