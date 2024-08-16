Palestinian killed amid Israeli settler attack on West Bank Village

A Palestinian man was killed as Israeli settlers set fire to a village in the occupied West Bank, escalating tensions in the region.
According to Palestinian officials, dozens of Israeli settlers raided a community in the occupied West Bank overnight, setting cars and buildings on fire and shooting a Palestinian man to death.
In Jit village, the settlers flung rocks and Molotov cocktails, some of them wearing masks, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), who also said that one of them was taken into custody.
The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that in what it denounced as an act of "organised state terrorism," Rashid Sedda, 22, was killed by gunfire from the settlers and another man was gravely injured.
However, the IDF declared that it was investigating the death reports.
The prime minister of Israel expressed his "utmost severity" against the incident.
This is the most recent attack in this sequence, following Israel's harsh retaliation on Hamas after October 7, there has been an increase in violence in the West Bank, where Israeli settlers have been attacking Palestinian villages.