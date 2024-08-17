World

Harris outlines economic goals: Will it work or create new problems?

US vice president vows to focus on affordable housing, lower taxes, and end price gouging

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
US vice president vows to focus on affordable housing, lower taxes, and end price gouging
US vice president vows to focus on affordable housing, lower taxes, and end price gouging

Democrat nominee for president, Kamala Harris, has unveiled her economic plan for the country, pledging to address the concerns of the citizens.

According to CNN, Harris, in her economic speech on Friday, August 16, vowed to spend millions on new-build homes and tax breaks for buyers. 

Highlighting that one of the biggest economic issues is surging food prices, Harris said that it can be solved by a federal ban on price gouging across the food industry.

The vice president said at a campaign event, “My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules.”

She further added, “I know most businesses are creating jobs, contributing to our economy, and playing by the rules. But some are not, and that's just not right. And we need to take action when that is the case."

Moreover, Jason Furman, a top economist in the Obama administration, believes that anti-price gouging laws are not a good plan.

He told the New York Times, “This is not sensible policy, and I think the biggest hope is that it ends up being a lot of rhetoric and no reality. There’s no upside here, and there is some downside.”

Roberts recommended that instead of applying anti-price gouging policies, find out what the issue is that is stopping new parties from entering concentrated industries.

Taylor Swift dazzles London with secret 'The Alchemy' song for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift dazzles London with secret 'The Alchemy' song for Travis Kelce
Harris outlines economic goals: Will it work or create new problems?

Harris outlines economic goals: Will it work or create new problems?
Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Ketamine Queen’ and medical negligence blamed

Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Ketamine Queen’ and medical negligence blamed
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia

Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia

World News

Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
New Jersey Governor names George Helmy to temporarily replace Menendez in US Senate
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Dramatic bodycam video shows officer's intense fight with two suspects
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Hamas-Israel peace efforts face setbacks as Doha talks postponed
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Mark Zuckerberg's grand tribute to wife Priscilla Chan stuns social media
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Donald Trump sparks controversy with recent comments on Medal of Honor
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
India occupied Kashmir to hold first local election in 10 years
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes history as Thailand's youngest prime minister
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Palestinian killed amid Israeli settler attack on West Bank Village
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Typhoon Ampil forces thousands to evacuate, halts flights across Japan
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Donald Trump defends personal attack on Kamala Harris: ‘I’m entitled’
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris announce major Medicare drug price slash