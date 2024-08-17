Harris outlines economic goals: Will it work or create new problems?

Democrat nominee for president, Kamala Harris, has unveiled her economic plan for the country, pledging to address the concerns of the citizens.
According to CNN, Harris, in her economic speech on Friday, August 16, vowed to spend millions on new-build homes and tax breaks for buyers.
Highlighting that one of the biggest economic issues is surging food prices, Harris said that it can be solved by a federal ban on price gouging across the food industry.
The vice president said at a campaign event, “My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules.”
She further added, “I know most businesses are creating jobs, contributing to our economy, and playing by the rules. But some are not, and that's just not right. And we need to take action when that is the case."
Moreover, Jason Furman, a top economist in the Obama administration, believes that anti-price gouging laws are not a good plan.
He told the New York Times, “This is not sensible policy, and I think the biggest hope is that it ends up being a lot of rhetoric and no reality. There’s no upside here, and there is some downside.”
Roberts recommended that instead of applying anti-price gouging policies, find out what the issue is that is stopping new parties from entering concentrated industries.