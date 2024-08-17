Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special

JLo’s ‘intimate’ presence at Ben Affleck's 52nd birthday was ‘exactly what he wanted’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday with wife Jennifer Lopez "exactly" how he wanted.

On Friday, a viral paparazzi picture showed JLo visiting her husband’s house to celebrate his “small” birthday as a family.

Earlier an insider told OK! Magazine, "Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday, spending it with close friends and family" as he has been busy shooting for Accountant 2.

Affleck seemingly had a "small birthday celebration at home" with his kids.

Another source told People, "It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute," adding, "Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him."

The actor is a father to kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who was spotted visiting him earlier in Brentwood.

"The kids were with Ben for most of the day. He didn't leave the house at all for his birthday," the insider noted.

Lopez went for a pair of denim jeans, a brown jacket, blue jeans and trainers as for the birthday party.

Entertainment News

