World

Biden 'optimistic' about 'much closer' Gaza ceasefire deal

US president warns Middle East parties to avoid disrupting negotiations

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Biden optimistic about much closer Gaza ceasefire deal

Joe Biden asked the Middle East parties to refrain from disrupting ongoing negotiations over the Israel war on Gaza as the ceasefire deal is ‘closer.

According to Al Jazeera, the US president told reporters on Friday, August 16 that ‘we are not there yet’ but the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is ‘much, much, closer’ than ever before.

Biden said, “As of an hour ago, we're still in play. I'm optimistic. It's still far from over. Just a couple more issues, I think we've got a shot.”

He warned the Middle Eastern parties, Lebanon and Iran not to ‘undermine’ the ongoing negotiations until they reach an agreement of releasing hostages.

Biden's warning came as the tension in the region increased recently, especially after the killing of Hamas chief and Hezbollah leaders.

Moreover, the 81-year-old in a separate statement announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to the Middle East to give negotiations a diplomatic push as the new ceasefire negotiations in the Qatari capital paused on Friday, expected to resume next week in Cairo.

The negotiations mediators, Qatar, Egypt, and the US in a joint statement on Friday said, “The path is now set for that outcome, saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalating regional tensions.”

Additionally, a senior US official told Reuters that they have made a lot of progress on numerous issues and are hopeful that the latest diplomatic efforts will end 10 months of violence.

Carlos Alcaraz loses cool, smashes racket after Monfils stunner: ‘Worst match'

Carlos Alcaraz loses cool, smashes racket after Monfils stunner: ‘Worst match'
Breaker Raygun breaks silence on receiving backlash after Olympics

Breaker Raygun breaks silence on receiving backlash after Olympics
Hania Aamir relaxes in sun-swept scenic Bali

Hania Aamir relaxes in sun-swept scenic Bali

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special

World News

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Harris outlines economic goals: Will it work or create new problems?
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
New Jersey Governor names George Helmy to temporarily replace Menendez in US Senate
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Dramatic bodycam video shows officer's intense fight with two suspects
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Hamas-Israel peace efforts face setbacks as Doha talks postponed
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Mark Zuckerberg's grand tribute to wife Priscilla Chan stuns social media
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Donald Trump sparks controversy with recent comments on Medal of Honor
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
India occupied Kashmir to hold first local election in 10 years
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes history as Thailand's youngest prime minister
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Palestinian killed amid Israeli settler attack on West Bank Village
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Typhoon Ampil forces thousands to evacuate, halts flights across Japan
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Donald Trump defends personal attack on Kamala Harris: ‘I’m entitled’
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town