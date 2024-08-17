Entertainment

Brittany Mahomes reveals real ‘MVP’ of her life and it’s NOT Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany spent some quality time together watching a movie

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany spent some quality time together watching a movie
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany spent some quality time together watching a movie

Brittany Mahomes is spilling the name of who her "MVP" is, and surprisingly, it’s not her husband, Patrick Mahomes!

The lovebirds, who are soon going to be the parents of three, had a date night at the movies on Friday, August 16, where she revealed who her most valuable player is.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife shared a romantic video where the couple was seen savouring in the moments of togetherness with Patrick planting a tender kiss on his wife’s head.

“Had a movie date with my babes last night, and it was the best ever,” wrote Brittany, tagging her NFL star husband.

Brittany Mahomes reveals real ‘MVP’ of her life and it’s NOT Patrick Mahomes

This was followed by another story where the former soccer player shared a photo holding her giant cup of iced Coca-Cola drink, which she proudly regarded as the “real MVP.”

“But like this was the real MVP of the night,” she captioned.

Brittany Mahomes reveals real ‘MVP’ of her life and it’s NOT Patrick Mahomes

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, who tied the knot in March 2022, are parents to a daughter, Sterling Skye, and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

In July 2024, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child via an Instagram post where they revealed the sonographic images of their soon-to-be-born baby girl.

King Charles’ ‘bitter exchange’ with Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth’s death revealed

King Charles’ ‘bitter exchange’ with Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth’s death revealed
Rare Blue Moon to illuminate skies late August: Here’s what you should know

Rare Blue Moon to illuminate skies late August: Here’s what you should know
Meghan Markle impulsively dances for the first time in public

Meghan Markle impulsively dances for the first time in public
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder

Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder

Entertainment News

Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Khloé Kardashian still has 'romantic feelings' for ex Tristan Thompson?
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Celine Dion drops BTS shots from Paris Olympics 2024
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Sydney Sweeney teases 'thirst trap' lake photos
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Taylor Swift dazzles London with secret 'The Alchemy' song for Travis Kelce
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Ketamine Queen’ and medical negligence blamed
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Halle Berry hints possible return as Catwoman after 2004 film flopped
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Lily Collins drops BTS dump ‘in honor’ of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Dakota Johnson breaks silence on Chris Martin breakup rumors
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Sabrina Carpenter drops ‘special’ surprise ahead of Short N’ Sweet album release