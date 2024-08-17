Brittany Mahomes reveals real ‘MVP’ of her life and it’s NOT Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is spilling the name of who her "MVP" is, and surprisingly, it’s not her husband, Patrick Mahomes!
The lovebirds, who are soon going to be the parents of three, had a date night at the movies on Friday, August 16, where she revealed who her most valuable player is.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife shared a romantic video where the couple was seen savouring in the moments of togetherness with Patrick planting a tender kiss on his wife’s head.
“Had a movie date with my babes last night, and it was the best ever,” wrote Brittany, tagging her NFL star husband.
This was followed by another story where the former soccer player shared a photo holding her giant cup of iced Coca-Cola drink, which she proudly regarded as the “real MVP.”
“But like this was the real MVP of the night,” she captioned.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, who tied the knot in March 2022, are parents to a daughter, Sterling Skye, and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.
In July 2024, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child via an Instagram post where they revealed the sonographic images of their soon-to-be-born baby girl.