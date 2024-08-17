Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio's career to be stolen by Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet's secret plan to outdo Leonardo DiCaprio REVEALED!

  by Web Desk
  August 17, 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio's career to be stolen by Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet has long been compared to Leonardo DiCaprio, and now it’s been revealed he's determined to surpass his mentor's career.

“Timmy is open about his admiration for Leo and even about the times he has directly sought Leo’s advice, but there’s definitely a double-edged sword to this kind of obsession he has to be aware of,” the insider told the Life & Style.

According to the source, Chalamet has been picky about his scripts, much like DiCaprio, who has carefully curated his projects to build a global fan base.

However, the source warns that following DiCaprio's footsteps too closely comes at a cost.

“It can be a very lonely life at the top and it’s obviously kept Leo from starting a family of his own or even having much of a personal life outside of his lavish vacations and his environmental work,” they added.

Chalamet shares a similar career trajectory with DiCaprio, starting as a child actor and landing breakout roles as a young man.

The insider further added, “As rosy as things have been between Timmy and Kylie Jenner, she is best positioned to see where Timmy’s priorities are.”

“I can tell you, his number one priority is to build a career that’s even bigger than Leo’s – by any means necessary.”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first spotted together in April 2023, sparking romance rumors.

The couple made their public debut at a Beyoncé concert in September, attending the singer's Renaissance World Tour together.

