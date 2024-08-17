Entertainment

Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires

  by Web Desk
  August 17, 2024
Blake Lively has been reportedly “using” best friend Taylor Swift to help her out of the ongoing mega media controversy.

According to Daily Mail, she has been using the superstar singer’s name to distract fans and other onlookers from the drama around her newly released movie, It Ends with Us.

It has been claimed that the actor copied one of Taylor Swift’s promotional strategies to popularize her film, but the plan actually backfired, resulting in her asking the same friend for help.

“Blake Lively has been relying on Taylor Swift to get her through this storm in the same way that she relied on her every step of the way during the filming of It Ends with Us,” an insider said.

They added, “Taylor Swift obviously knows how to handle backlash better than anyone.”

The popstar has been famously known for slipping in cryptic clues about her breakups and fights with other celebrities, but never uses real names, so fans merely go around theorizing what the lyrics mean.

Blake Lively tried the same approach with her ongoing Justin Baldoni fight, when she subtly tried taking a swipe at him without actually mentioning his name to the public.

Soon enough, what happened between them came out, leading to people pointing fingers at her only, so now Ryan Reynolds’ wife has requested Taylor Swift for guidance.

“Blake Lively is trying to get Taylor Swift to help pull her out of this mess by using their friendship for interviews and other promotional work directly related to the film amid the current backlash,” the source concluded.

