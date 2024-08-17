Tommy Fury arrives at Molly-Mae Hague’s house to ‘win her back’

Tommy Fury was seen heading back to ex-partner Molly-Mae Hague’s Cheshire house for a 55-minute-long visit today, on August 17.
Earlier this week, the couple had joltingly split after it was confirmed that he was caught cheating on her “multiple times.”
Now, the professional boxer is reportedly “fighting” to win his former fiancée and 19-month-old daughter named Bambi back.
Arriving at the mansion in a Mercedes G Wagon shortly after 2:00 PM, he appeared with a visibly gloomy face, and left around 3:20 PM alone.
It became obvious that the two haven’t patched up.
As per Daily Mail, Molly-Mae Hague’s friends informed previously that her decision for separation is well thought-out and isn’t one that was made in haste.
She is reportedly “resolute” on staying away from Tommy Fury.
In fact, just yesterday, it was informed that the TV personality has already embraced raising Bambi as a single parent because she was “absolutely crushed” after finding out about his various affairs.
Close contacts claimed that Molly-Mae Hague wants more women to “expose” her ex-romance in public, so ladies can be aware of his “cheating habit.”
Despite all of this, Tommy Fury’s team has insisted that he’s “gutted and will fight to get them back.”