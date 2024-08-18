Sci-Tech

NASA unveils stunning image of 10-billion-year-old star cluster

The image showcases a cluster where the stars exhibit a higher concentration of metals elements

  • August 18, 2024
NASA has released a breathtaking image of the globular star cluster NGC 6496, a cosmic formation that is about 10 billion years old.

Located approximately 35,000 light-years from Earth, this cluster has been described by the space agency as rich in "heavy metal."

The image showcases a cluster where the stars exhibit a higher concentration of metals elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, compared to other star clusters.

This unique feature makes NGC 6496 stand out in the universe.

NASA highlighted that NGC 6496 is home to various types of stars, including long-period variables.

These are giant stars whose brightness fluctuates over extended periods, sometimes taking more than a thousand days to change.

Additionally, the cluster includes short-period eclipsing binaries, where the brightness dims as one star moves in front of another.

The captivating image has sparked awe among viewers, with reactions ranging from comparisons to "glitter" to reflections on humanity’s place in the cosmos.

Sci-Tech News

Record-breaking heat streak ends: what to expect next
Instagram tests new profile grid layout with rectangular images
OpenAI bans Iranian group’s ChatGPT accounts over US election interference
Rare Blue Moon to illuminate skies late August: Here’s what you should know
NASA's Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the Sun’s mysterious outer atmosphere
Ohio witnesses breathtaking dual display of Perseid meteors and northern lights
WhatsApp to introduce new chat customization feature
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Windows rolls out Nearby Share for effortless Android phone connectivity
ChatGPT goes chatty with the cool new ‘Advanced Voice Mode’
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Neural text-to-speech implant gives voice to ALS patient