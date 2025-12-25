 Ariana Grande makes history, tops Spotify monthly listeners five times 

Ariana Grande has once again proven her star power, as she secured an historic Spotify milestone.
On Christmas Eve, it was reported that the 7 rings singer has returned to No. 1 on Spotify's global monthly listeners chart with 123.8 million listeners, making her the first woman artist to achieve this feat five separate times.
No other female artist has led the chart more than twice.
Furthermore, in the monthly listeners list, Grande is closely followed by The Weeknd with 120 million listeners and Bruno Mars with 113.3 million listeners.
The exciting milestone news came after her track Santa Tell Me witnessed its biggest day on Spotify's Global Charts, accumulating 16.09 million streams globally.
Originally released in November 2014, the modernised Christmas song has steadily grown into one of the most adored tracks and a holiday staple.
Moreover, in 2024, a full decade after its debut, Santa Tell Me made history as the first holiday song released in the 21st century to reach the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.
Since then, it has continued to enter the top five of the Billboard Global 200, underscoring its lasting global appeal.