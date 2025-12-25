Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Ariana Grande makes history, tops Spotify monthly listeners five times

The 'Wicked' star's 'Santa Tell Me' also breaks global Spotify record on Christmas Eve

  • By Hania Jamil
Ariana Grande makes history, tops Spotify monthly listeners five times
 Ariana Grande makes history, tops Spotify monthly listeners five times 

Ariana Grande has once again proven her star power, as she secured an historic Spotify milestone.

On Christmas Eve, it was reported that the 7 rings singer has returned to No. 1 on Spotify's global monthly listeners chart with 123.8 million listeners, making her the first woman artist to achieve this feat five separate times.

No other female artist has led the chart more than twice.

Furthermore, in the monthly listeners list, Grande is closely followed by The Weeknd with 120 million listeners and Bruno Mars with 113.3 million listeners.

The exciting milestone news came after her track Santa Tell Me witnessed its biggest day on Spotify's Global Charts, accumulating 16.09 million streams globally.

Originally released in November 2014, the modernised Christmas song has steadily grown into one of the most adored tracks and a holiday staple.

Moreover, in 2024, a full decade after its debut, Santa Tell Me made history as the first holiday song released in the 21st century to reach the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

Since then, it has continued to enter the top five of the Billboard Global 200, underscoring its lasting global appeal.

Inside Ariana Grande’s ‘insane’ Christmas gift-wrapping challange

Inside Ariana Grande’s ‘insane’ Christmas gift-wrapping challange

Meghan Trainor's sons to make debut on her new album

Meghan Trainor's sons to make debut on her new album
Kris Jenner shares emotional Christmas gift from late ex husband

Kris Jenner shares emotional Christmas gift from late ex husband
Jack Osbourne pens heartbreaking note for late pal James Ransone

Jack Osbourne pens heartbreaking note for late pal James Ransone
Top 5 Christmas albums every pop fan should listen this festive season

Top 5 Christmas albums every pop fan should listen this festive season
Kylie Jenner sizzles in black at Kardashians Christmas Eve party

Kylie Jenner sizzles in black at Kardashians Christmas Eve party
Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve
Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic christmas tribute to wife Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic christmas tribute to wife Nicola
Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'

Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'
Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25

Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25
Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance

Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance
When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more

When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more

Popular News

‘Chalbaaz’ last episode: Hammad Shoaib, Emaan Khan share emotional message

‘Chalbaaz’ last episode: Hammad Shoaib, Emaan Khan share emotional message
36 minutes ago
Ariana Grande makes history, tops Spotify monthly listeners five times

Ariana Grande makes history, tops Spotify monthly listeners five times

2 hours ago
Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder

Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder
2 hours ago