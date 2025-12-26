Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
‘Chalbaaz’ last episode: Hammad Shoaib, Emaan Khan share emotional message

  • By Hafsa Noor
As Chalbaaz last episode was released, the cast members Hammad Shoaib and Emaan Khan could not help but share a heartwarming note for fans.

Hammad took to Instagram on Thursday night, and shared a joint post with Emaan.

The on-screen couple wrote, “It’s a happy ending for Rohan and Inaya finally! We want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the immense love that you guys have shown for Rohan and Inaya and for Chalbaaz. It’s the fans that made it such a special project and we cannot thank you all enough for that.”

They added, “The edits that you guys made, the comments that you left, how invested you all were in the story it was all really really special and it meant the world to us.”

In the photo dump, Hammad and Emaan can be seen posing for cute pictures.

While concluding the note, they penned, “All we can say is that we will work even harder in the future to entertain you all because that is the bare minimum that we can do in return for all the love that you guys shower on us. Forever indebted, forever grateful! Signing off, Rohan and Inaya!”

Fans swarmed the comment section to shower the duo with love.

The cast of Chalbaaz includes Saniya Shamshad, Zoha Tauqeer, Hammad, Hasan Khan, Shabbir Jaan, Emaan and Ahmed Randhawa.

