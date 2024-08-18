Entertainment

Elizabeth Debicki reflects on 'The Crown' finale

Princess Diana's role by played by Elizabeth Debicki in Netflix series 'The Crown'

  August 18, 2024
Elizabeth Debicki recently shared her thoughts on the conclusion of The Crown with its sixth season, expressing that the series "ended in the right place."

In an interview with People magazine, the actress—who played Princess Diana in the Emmy-winning Netflix series—said she didn't think there should be any further seasons of the show.

Debicki said, “I think it ended in the right place, really,” adding, “I think it respected its own cycle in a way.”

“It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from Peter as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It’s very delicate, I think,” the MaXXXine actress added.

She continued, “He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don’t really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly.”

To note, Peter Morgan's play The Crown traced the political conflicts and romantic relationships that characterised Queen Elizabeth II's reign and impacted Britain in the latter half of the 1900s. From 2016 until 2023, the program ran.

“I thought it was very respectful, and I know that the depth and degree of conversation around how to end the series was immense, and I thought it was really kind of delicate and intricately done,” the actress said of the final season.

She praised, “I think everybody’s performance in this season is really kind of magnificent. I know I’m biased because it’s my show, but I think everyone did really incredible work.”

Debicki played the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William in seasons five and six, taking over from Emma Corrin. 

