Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' ruining cinema: says Brian Cox

‘Succession’ actor Brian Cox slammed Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for cinema’s downfall

  by Web Desk
  August 18, 2024
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine is under fire from actor Brian Cox!

The legendary actor thinks that the cinema is “in a very bad way” and Marvel Universe is partly to blame.

Cox, who recently stole the spotlight for his award-winning role in HBO’s black comedy-drama Succession, slammed Marvel Universe while speaking at an Edinburgh International Film Festival panel on Saturday, August 17.

“I think cinema is in a very bad way. I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC, and all of that. And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot,” said the Scottish actor.

Taking MCU’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Cox noted that although it is popular and profitable, the quality becomes diluted and repetitive, similar to the projects he has worked on.

“So, it’s just become a party time for certain actors to do this stuff,” said the Prisoner’s Daughter actor targeting Reynolds and Jackman.

“When you know that Hugh Jackman can do a bit more, Ryan Reynolds... But it’s because they go down that road and it’s box office. They make a lot of money. You can’t knock it.”

Notably, the superhero film has earned over $1 billion worldwide already.

