Ferris wheel fire at German music festival injures dozens

Fire broke out on a Ferris wheel at the Highfield Festival in Germany on Saturday

  August 18, 2024


A devastating fire broke out on a Ferris wheel at the Highfield Festival in Germany on Saturday, leaving around 30 people injured. 

The incident occurred during a performance by German rapper Ski Aggoo, causing widespread panic among the festival-goers.

According to reports, 18 people were taken to hospital, with four suffering burn injuries and one person injuring themselves while trying to escape the scene. 

Fortunately, all those affected are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

In a statement, the festival organizers said, "Those affected are receiving treatment and are doing well considering the circumstances. We are in close coordination with the fire brigade, the police, and the rescue and medical services. "

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but festival organizers have confirmed that they are working closely with emergency services to investigate the incident.

Ski Aggoo, who was performing when the fire broke out, expressed his shock and dismay at the incident.

He praised the quick response of the rescue workers, saying, "The decisive factor for this was above all the work of the rescue workers, who reacted so quickly and thus prevented worse."

Despite the incident, the festival restarted later on Saturday night.

The Highfield Festival, held at Stormthaler Lake near Leipzig, features a lineup of local and international artists and attracts thousands of music fans each year.

