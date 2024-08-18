World

Austria faces severe flooding due to heavy rainfall

The heavy rainfall caused severe disruptions, dangerously affecting Vienna and the Alpine regions

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
Austria faces severe flooding due to heavy rainfall
Austria faces severe flooding due to heavy rainfall

Austria experienced severe rainfall over the weekend, leading to extreme flooding in different regions of the country.

As per Reuters, the heavy rainfall caused severe disruptions, dangerously affecting Vienna and the Alpine regions.

The dreadful weather resulted in flooded streets, destroy infrastructure, and severe disruption to both road and rail transport.

In the western ski resort of St. Anton, streams of muddy water dragged cars along the streets, as shown in social media videos.

Vienna saw record-breaking rainfall, with the Doebling area in the north of the city being particularly hard-hit.

Meanwhile, Vienna's fire services received over 450 emergency calls on Saturday due to the flooding.

The heavy rain also caused widespread traffic chaos and disrupted rail services across the city.

Moreover, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed concern over the storm damage and appreciated the efforts of officials working to manage the consequences.

Local meteorologists reported that the Doebling district of Vienna recorded 110 liters of rain per square meter, the highest ever for the month of August.

French star, Alain Delon breathes his last at 88

French star, Alain Delon breathes his last at 88
Ferris wheel fire at German music festival injures dozens

Ferris wheel fire at German music festival injures dozens
Austria faces severe flooding due to heavy rainfall

Austria faces severe flooding due to heavy rainfall
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family

Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family

World News

Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Blinken heads to Israel on diplomatic mission to advocate for Gaza ceasefire
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Venezuela's political crisis deepens as election standoff continues
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Kerala prison launches online biryani sale with inmate-cooked combo
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Chinese EV giant BYD partners with Mega Motors to launch production in Pakistan
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Indian doctors unite over Kolkata medic brutal murder, call nationwide strike
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Bodycam video of New Jersey police shooting Victoria Lee sparks outrage
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Hamas dismisses reports of ceasefire progress amid Gaza conflict
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida plans US visit before stepping down?
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Young girl's beach stroll uncovers ancient dinosaur footprints
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Biden 'optimistic' about 'much closer' Gaza ceasefire deal
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Harris outlines economic goals: Will it work or create new problems?