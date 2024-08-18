Austria faces severe flooding due to heavy rainfall

Austria experienced severe rainfall over the weekend, leading to extreme flooding in different regions of the country.
As per Reuters, the heavy rainfall caused severe disruptions, dangerously affecting Vienna and the Alpine regions.
The dreadful weather resulted in flooded streets, destroy infrastructure, and severe disruption to both road and rail transport.
In the western ski resort of St. Anton, streams of muddy water dragged cars along the streets, as shown in social media videos.
Vienna saw record-breaking rainfall, with the Doebling area in the north of the city being particularly hard-hit.
Meanwhile, Vienna's fire services received over 450 emergency calls on Saturday due to the flooding.
The heavy rain also caused widespread traffic chaos and disrupted rail services across the city.
Moreover, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed concern over the storm damage and appreciated the efforts of officials working to manage the consequences.
Local meteorologists reported that the Doebling district of Vienna recorded 110 liters of rain per square meter, the highest ever for the month of August.