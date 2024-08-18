Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ achieves box office glory with THIS milestone

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is reaching new heights by shattering 2024 box office records!
The film, which is the second installment to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, was released on India’s Independence Day, August 15, and has seen a remarkable performance at the global box office.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 18, the Aashiqui 2 famed actress shared the epic grossing records of the film.
According to Forbes, Stree 2 is now the top opening Hindi movie of 2024.
The collection has outshined Deepika Padukone’s two hit movies, Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD, which had been dominating the box office until now.
Stree 2 also serves as Kapoor and Rao’s biggest opening film ever and the second-highest opening Bollywood film after Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 movie Jawan.
The horror-comedy grossed INR 64.8 crores on its opening day, earned INR 35.3 crores on the second day, and collected INR 45.7 crores on the third. The total net collection of the movie has crossed INR 145 crores against the budget of INR 50 crores.
Stree 2, which is directed under the directions of Bhediya and Munjya director Amar Kaushik, features an ensemble cast that includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.
The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar, and Varun Dhawan’s cameos.