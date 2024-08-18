Super Blue Moon to light Pakistan sky on August 19: DETAILS

Super Blue Moon is set to luminate Pakistan’s sky on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 11: 26PM.
As per the report of SUPARCO (Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) on Sunday, the celestial event will mark Pakistan’s first Super Moon, with the next three set to be visible on September 18, October 17, and November 15, 2024.
The Super Blue Moon, an astronomical event where the moon appears 14% larger and brighter due to its close proximity to Earth.
Moreover, the moon will be approximately 226,000 miles way from Earth, offering a sight to behold for the selenophiles all over Pakistan.
It is pertinent to note that the upcoming moon on August 19 is a Seasonal Blue Moon, as this event won’t be observed again until 2037.
The term “Blue Moon” doesn’t refer to the moon actually changing color. It is originated from a peculiar event in the 19th century when a volcanic eruption created unique atmospheric conditions, causing the full moon to take on a bluish tint.
Since then, "Blue Moon" has come to signify rare lunar events.