Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Director Sajid Khan underwent surgery after meeting an unfortunate incident while shooting in Mumbai.

Several reports suggested the 55-year-old was on the sets of an Ekta Kapoor production when he fractured his foot, requiring immediate surgery.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sajid’s sister Farah Khan confirmed that the director’s surgery has been successfully done on Sunday, December 28.

The filmmaker-choreographer reassured fans about his recovery, stating, “The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now.”

He is currently busy preparing for a comeback to the director's chair after a long break with his last directorial projects being Humshakals in 2014.

In 2005, Sajid made his directorial debut with the movie Darna Zaroori Hai, featuring the legendary bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, and some other big names.

Furthermore, he got recognition for his second movie Heyy Babyy, a comedy film featuring the highly-popular Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vidya Balan., which reached to the heights of popularity and became everyone's favourite.

For the professional front, he is currently in talks to make a return with some great projects.

In the interim, Sajid appeared in Bigg Boss 16 and garnered significant attraction through his stint.

