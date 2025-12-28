Prince William eyes new trip after taking crucial move against Harry, Meghan 

Prince William is reportedly planning to travel overseas following a significant decision regarding his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.
GB News reported that the Prince of Wales is to travel to the United States of America, where his younger brother is currently living with his life partner and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
However, the King-in-waiting has no plans to reunite with Harry, especially after his high-profile exit from the Royal Family back in 2020.
Instead, William will serve his role as patron of the Football Association, supporting England at the 2026 World Cup, which will take place next summer from July 11 to July 19.
The future monarch is expected to attend England's third group game against Panama on June 27 due to its proximity to the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence celebrations on July 4.
Despite these speculations, Prince William has yet to confirm his plans to visit the US next summer.
It is worth noting that this update came after a bombshell report claimed that the next heir to the British throne has dropped his idea of stripping his own brother and his wife when he takes over the throne after the demise of his father and current British monarch, King Charles III.
Radaronline revealed that Prince William has changed his plans to remove the remaining titles of the Sussex during his reign as King.