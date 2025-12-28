Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2 

After announcing her second pregnancy, Iqra Aziz and her husband, Yasir Hussain, celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary.
On Sunday, December 28, the Lahore Se Aagey actor, who tied the knot in 2019 with his life partner, paid a cheeky tribute to the Qurban starlet.
Yasir stated the caption, "I saw a dream, it became lazy. 6 years have passed like the cold breeze (on K2)."
"Happy anniversary, @iiqraaziz, for tolerating me. Love you the most. May Allah keep this together forever. Amen. Everyone says amen," concluded their post.
The father-of-one also shared a never-before-seen glimpse of their high-profile wedding, which took place in Karachi, Pakistan, back in 2019.
Yasir and Iqra grabbed the headlines in July 2019 as the actor publicly proposed to his now wife at the Lux Style Awards (LSAs), getting down on one knee to present a ring during the awards show, which led to their widely discussed engagement and subsequent marriage.
However, they are set to welcome their second baby as the actress announced the joyful life update on Instagram in November 2025 with a heartwarming caption, "Happily and chaotically we're growing to four."
The couple are also parents to their first child, Kabir Hussain, whom they welcomed in July 2021, three years after their wedding.