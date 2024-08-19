Royal

Prince Harry’s former pal takes brutal dig at ‘outrageously disloyal’ Duke

The Duke of Sussex’s major milestone looms as expert sees him ‘at a crossroads’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
The Duke of Sussex’s major milestone looms as expert sees him ‘at a crossroads’
The Duke of Sussex’s major milestone looms as expert sees him ‘at a crossroads’

Prince Harry’s ex-aide is delivering a savage blow to the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle’s lives!

As reported by the Duke of Sussex’s former friend, the prince’s actions have been “outrageously disloyal” to the Royal Family, labeling that he no longer has a “purpose.”

The prince, who has cut off his ties from his family and moved to the United States with his actress wife Meghan Markle, will soon be hitting a milestone birthday by turning 40 on September 15.

“I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix, and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out,” said Prince Harry’s former aide, who thinks that he is “at a crossroads.”

"What is the purpose of Prince Harry, and what is Prince Harry’s purpose? He loved the army and was very good at his job. The work with Invictus is great and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him,” told one of the prince’s ex-friends, reported The Times.

The aide also noted, “But everything else is a bit woolly. I always thought he wanted more from life. I can’t help but think he must be wondering, ‘Where do I go from here?’"

In a past interview with Oprah Winfrey, the father of two opened up about how he wanted to move away from the Royal Family as it wasn’t providing the environment he wanted to bring up his children into.

Prince Harry also issued a bold statement saying that he needed to “break the cycle” in which his father and brother were “trapped.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ achieves box office glory with THIS milestone

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ achieves box office glory with THIS milestone
UK gaming rich list names KSI and Sidemen among top earners

UK gaming rich list names KSI and Sidemen among top earners
Prince William blocks 'disloyal' Prince Harry from attending his coronation

Prince William blocks 'disloyal' Prince Harry from attending his coronation
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding

Royal News

Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Prince William blocks 'disloyal' Prince Harry from attending his coronation
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Kate Middleton gives major blow to Harry, Meghan amid their Colombia trip
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
King Charles gifts Queen Elizabeth’s mansion to Prince Andrew for resolving feud
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
King Charles makes drastic changes to all royal palaces
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Prince Harry faces loneliness, uncertainty as his 'perfect scenario' unravels
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Prince Harry pressurized by Colombians to apologize for royal slavery
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive ‘warm welcome’ in village with deep history of freedom
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
King Charles punishes Prince Andrew for new ‘shameful’ documentary
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
King Charles to strip Prince Harry of remaining royal titles at Balmoral
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Queen Camilla ‘secretly’ clearing up the mess made by UK riots
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Kate Middleton’s expected recovery timeline finally emerges