Prince Harry’s former pal takes brutal dig at ‘outrageously disloyal’ Duke

Prince Harry’s ex-aide is delivering a savage blow to the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle’s lives!
As reported by the Duke of Sussex’s former friend, the prince’s actions have been “outrageously disloyal” to the Royal Family, labeling that he no longer has a “purpose.”
The prince, who has cut off his ties from his family and moved to the United States with his actress wife Meghan Markle, will soon be hitting a milestone birthday by turning 40 on September 15.
“I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix, and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out,” said Prince Harry’s former aide, who thinks that he is “at a crossroads.”
"What is the purpose of Prince Harry, and what is Prince Harry’s purpose? He loved the army and was very good at his job. The work with Invictus is great and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him,” told one of the prince’s ex-friends, reported The Times.
The aide also noted, “But everything else is a bit woolly. I always thought he wanted more from life. I can’t help but think he must be wondering, ‘Where do I go from here?’"
In a past interview with Oprah Winfrey, the father of two opened up about how he wanted to move away from the Royal Family as it wasn’t providing the environment he wanted to bring up his children into.
Prince Harry also issued a bold statement saying that he needed to “break the cycle” in which his father and brother were “trapped.”