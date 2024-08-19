Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try to upstage Kate Middleton with power move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly tried to “steal” Kate Middleton’s “thunder” with their power move during the four-day visit to Colombia at the invitation of vice president, Francia Marquez.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have concluded their four-day on Sunday. A royal author shared that the couple highlighted projects very close to the Princess of Wales's heart.
Tom Quinn, the author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, believed that Harry and Meghan are "trying to steal Kate's thunder".
He noted, "Francia Marquez, who issued the invitation to Meghan and Harry, praised the couples' Archewell Foundation and what she described as its 'global leadership in fostering a safer online environment.”
During the trip, the lovebirds attended a series of events that promotes mental health among young people.
The expert explained, “This will have been music to Meghan's ears, but palace officials in the UK are irritated that once again Meghan and Harry are trying to steal Kate's thunder – Kate's interest in child welfare has always been central to her role in the Royal Family.”
On the last day, Meghan gave an emotional speech at the Women Empowerment forum.