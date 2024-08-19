Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try to upstage Kate Middleton with power move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have concluded their four-day visit to Colombia

  • August 19, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly tried to “steal” Kate Middleton’s “thunder” with their power move during the four-day visit to Colombia at the invitation of vice president, Francia Marquez.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have concluded their four-day on Sunday. A royal author shared that the couple highlighted projects very close to the Princess of Wales's heart.

Tom Quinn, the author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, believed that Harry and Meghan are "trying to steal Kate's thunder".

He noted, "Francia Marquez, who issued the invitation to Meghan and Harry, praised the couples' Archewell Foundation and what she described as its 'global leadership in fostering a safer online environment.”

During the trip, the lovebirds attended a series of events that promotes mental health among young people.

The expert explained, “This will have been music to Meghan's ears, but palace officials in the UK are irritated that once again Meghan and Harry are trying to steal Kate's thunder – Kate's interest in child welfare has always been central to her role in the Royal Family.”

On the last day, Meghan gave an emotional speech at the Women Empowerment forum.

Royal News

Meghan Markle gives strong message at Women Empowerment Forum
King Charles takes shocking step to force Andrew out of Royal Logde
King Charles receives heartbreaking news as Harry, Meghan's Colombia trip ends
Prince Andrew refuses big order of King Charles to save his royal status
King Charles to attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham?
Prince William, Kate Middleton to snub Meghan-designed royal residence
Prince Harry's former pal takes brutal dig at 'outrageously disloyal' Duke
Prince William blocks 'disloyal' Prince Harry from attending his coronation
Kate Middleton gives major blow to Harry, Meghan amid their Colombia trip
Meghan Markle's rumor can DESTROY royal family
King Charles gifts Queen Elizabeth's mansion to Prince Andrew for resolving feud
King Charles makes drastic changes to all royal palaces