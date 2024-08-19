World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan eyes Oxford chancellor role amid legal battle

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has thrown his hat into the ring to become the next Chancellor of the prestigious University of Oxford,a position left vacant by Conservative peer Chris Patten.

Khan, who graduated from Oxford in 1975, is one of several high-profile candidates vying for the prestigious ceremonial post.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), confirmed his application for the ceremonial post.

“Imran Khan had given instructions that he would like to submit his application and now the application scrutiny will take place,” Mr Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the London-based spokesman for Khan’s party, told AFP.

He continued, “It’s a ceremonial post but one with utmost prestige and importance, and Imran Khan is one of the larger or more popular names coming out of Oxford. It would be brilliant to see him as chancellor,” 

Other notable applicants include former UK foreign secretary William Hague and former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson. 

The university will announce the list of candidates in October, followed by a vote to determine the next chancellor.

Khan's application comes amid his ongoing legal battles as he is serving a prison sentence on various charges, including corruption and inciting violence. 

