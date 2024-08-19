Sports

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons

Angel Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles in a single season

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons

Standout college basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, are now setting commendable records in the WNBA.

Clark led the Indiana Fever to a 92-75 victory over the Seattle Storm and set a new league record on Sunday.

In the match, Clark scored 23 points and recorded her 225th assist, surpassing Ticha Penicheiro’s rookie record for most assists in WNBA history, which had stood since 1998.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese made headlines in the same round of games. The Chicago Sky rookie scored 19 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in an 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

With this, Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles in a single season, achieving this in just 27 games.

She is now two double-doubles away from matching Tina Charles’ rookie record set in 2010.

Earlier in the season, Reese had already set the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.

In addition to this, Clark’s Fever will face the Minnesota Lynx next, while Reese’s Sky will play the Connecticut Sun. 

King Charles lovingly pats horse that tried biting Prince Harry’s fingers

King Charles lovingly pats horse that tried biting Prince Harry’s fingers
Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues

Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message

Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message

Sports News

Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Babar Azam all set to achieve new milestone in test match against Bangladesh
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Carlos Alcaraz loses cool, smashes racket after Monfils stunner: ‘Worst match'
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Breaker Raygun breaks silence on receiving backlash after Olympics