Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons

Standout college basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, are now setting commendable records in the WNBA.
Clark led the Indiana Fever to a 92-75 victory over the Seattle Storm and set a new league record on Sunday.
In the match, Clark scored 23 points and recorded her 225th assist, surpassing Ticha Penicheiro’s rookie record for most assists in WNBA history, which had stood since 1998.
Meanwhile, Angel Reese made headlines in the same round of games. The Chicago Sky rookie scored 19 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in an 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
With this, Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles in a single season, achieving this in just 27 games.
She is now two double-doubles away from matching Tina Charles’ rookie record set in 2010.
Earlier in the season, Reese had already set the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.
In addition to this, Clark’s Fever will face the Minnesota Lynx next, while Reese’s Sky will play the Connecticut Sun.