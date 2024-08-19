Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'

The news of Phil Donahue's passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with stars and fellow TV personalities paying tribute to the legendary daytime TV host.
Oprah Winfrey, who has often credited Donahue as an inspiration, led the heartfelt tributes.
She took to her instagram account on Monday after the news of the legendery host's sad demise emerged.
Winfrey posted a black and white picture of herself with Donahue and penned, "There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously."
"He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace Phil," she added.
Montel Williams, another prominent TV host, called Donahue the "true godfather of the talk show genre."
"His contributions to television and dialogue on important societal topics are immeasurable," he added.
Other celebrities, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Couric, Ricki Lake, Amy Sedaris, and Questlove, took to social media to share their condolences and memories of Donahue's iconic talk show.
Phil Donahue, who passed away on August 18 at the age of 88, was surrounded by his family during his last breath, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas.