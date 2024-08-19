UK tech giant Mike Lynch and family missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

A tragic incident occurred off the coast of Sicily early Monday morning when a British-flagged sailing yacht sank during a severe storm.
The luxury yacht had 22 people on board, with 10 crew members and 12 passengers, some of whom were American and Canadian.
The Italian fire and rescue service reported that one man has died, and six others, including British nationals, are missing.
Who is Mike Lynch?
Among the missing is Mike Lynch, a 59-year-old software millionaire, who was recently acquitted of 15 counts of fraud in the US related to the $11.1 billion sale of his company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.
Lynch, born in Ireland and raised in Essex, was a Cambridge University graduate who specialized in adaptive pattern recognition.
He founded Autonomy in 1996, which quickly became a business success and was listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Despite his achievements, Lynch spent years defending his reputation after HP accused him of accounting improprieties, leading to legal battles in both the US and UK.
Lynch is also known for his personal life, being happily married and having two beautiful daughters.
His wife, Angela Bacares, was reportedly rescued from the yacht, but one of their daughters, aged 18, is among the missing.
The couple was listed as worth £500 million in this year's Sunday Times Rich List.
However, the search continues for the missing passengers, including two Americans and a Canadian.