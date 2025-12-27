Which countries allow foreigners to gain citizenship easily? Find out

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Are you also thinking about getting a second passport but feel confused?

You might be glad to know that while many countries have tightened their visas rule, some nations still make it relatively easy for foreigners to gain citizenship which can be helpful for people who want a second passport, easier travel or a fresh start.

These countries offer multiple pathways to citizenship such as investing in the local economy, proving family heritage or residing there for a certain period.

Top 5 countries to get easiest citizenship

Dominica

Dominica provides one of the world's most affordable ways to gain citizenship through investment.

By making a minimum contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund or buying real estate, foreigners can easily become citizens within a few months.

Turkey

Turkey allow foreigners to obtain citizenship by investing in real estate worth at least $400,000 which usually take few months without needing to live in Turkey or give up your nationality.

Ireland

If you have Irish parents or grandparents, you may qualify for Irish citizenship through your family which allows you to hold EU passport and visa-free travel across the European Union.

Portugal

Portugal’s Golden Visa program allow foreigners gain citizenship after five years of legal residence if they meet certain requirements including basic Portuguese language test.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu allow people to become citizens quickly through a development support program which require a small government investment.

