World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting

Kyiv hit by Russian missiles and drones ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in the US

  • By Bushra Saleem
Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting
Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump will hold a joint phone call with the European Union leaders before their meeting in the United States.

According to Al Jazeera, the Ukrainian and US presidents are all set to discuss a peace plan to end Russia’s full-scale war on Sunday, December 28, in Florida, as Russia launches a fresh attack on Kyiv on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Zelenskyy warned that he cannot assure them that they would reach a firm agreement in the meeting but are looking forward to “specifically intending to refine things as much as we possibly can.”

The Ukrainian president also said that one of the main items on the agenda of the meeting would be the status of the eastern part and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been under Russian control since the beginning of the invasion.

He told reporters in a WhatsApp chat, “As for the sensitive issues, we will discuss both Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. We will certainly discuss other issues as well.”

Zelensky added that the proposed 20-point peace plan was 90% ready and now his “goal is to bring everything to 100%. As of today, our teams, the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams, have made significant progress.”

It is worth noting that Zelenskyy is willing to hold a public vote on the peace plan if Russia agrees to stop fighting for at least 60 days.

Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post

Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post
UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years

UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years
Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings
Silver prices hit record high amid economic uncertainty

Silver prices hit record high amid economic uncertainty
New geometric shape with curved edges uncovered on ISS

New geometric shape with curved edges uncovered on ISS
Japan factory attack: 15 injured in stabbing and chemical incident

Japan factory attack: 15 injured in stabbing and chemical incident
Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty of money laundering in 1MDB scandal

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty of money laundering in 1MDB scandal
South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse

South Korea to end foreign adoptions as UN highlights past abuse

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year
TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash

TikTok pulls swastika necklace from shop after massive backlash
Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder

Biggest Powerball prize of 2025 goes to Arkansas ticket holder
Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested

Wolverhampton Christmas stabbing leaves man dead, two arrested

Popular News

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction
4 minutes ago
Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting

Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting
2 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as another key aide quits job

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as another key aide quits job
2 hours ago