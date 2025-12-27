Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump will hold a joint phone call with the European Union leaders before their meeting in the United States.
According to Al Jazeera, the Ukrainian and US presidents are all set to discuss a peace plan to end Russia’s full-scale war on Sunday, December 28, in Florida, as Russia launches a fresh attack on Kyiv on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Zelenskyy warned that he cannot assure them that they would reach a firm agreement in the meeting but are looking forward to “specifically intending to refine things as much as we possibly can.”
The Ukrainian president also said that one of the main items on the agenda of the meeting would be the status of the eastern part and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been under Russian control since the beginning of the invasion.
He told reporters in a WhatsApp chat, “As for the sensitive issues, we will discuss both Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. We will certainly discuss other issues as well.”
Zelensky added that the proposed 20-point peace plan was 90% ready and now his “goal is to bring everything to 100%. As of today, our teams, the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams, have made significant progress.”
It is worth noting that Zelenskyy is willing to hold a public vote on the peace plan if Russia agrees to stop fighting for at least 60 days.