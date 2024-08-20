Sci-Tech

Age of Empires Mobile to debut on android and iOS this October

Players will be able to download it from the Google Play Store and the App Store

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Age of Empires, a series of historical real-time strategy video games will soon be at your finger tips!

The mobile version of this historical game is set to launch globally later this year.

The release date has been announced for October 17, and the game will be accessible to both Android and iOS users.

This news has been confirmed by TiMi Studio Group (a Tencent Games subsidiary) and World's Edge (an Xbox Games Studio) in a press release.

Players can pre-register for the game on its website and will be able to download it from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Ahead of the launch, players can attend events at the Xbox booth and participate in activities at the Level Infinite booth during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, from August 21 to August 25.

The Age of Empires Mobile edition will offer new features tailored for mobile devices, while maintaining the classic medieval war strategies.

It will include "multiple single-player modes" based on the original series and provide an immersive battlefield experience with large-scale castle sieges and real-time troop management.

