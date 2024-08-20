US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack

The US intelligence officials have confirmed Iran’s involvement in hacking Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
According to The Guardian, US authorities, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency claimed on Monday, August 10, in a joint statement that Iran was behind the cyberattack on the Republican nominee campaign.
The authorities said in a statement, “The (intelligence community) is confident that the Iranians have, through social engineering and other efforts, sought access to individuals with direct access to the presidential campaigns of both political parties.
The intelligence agency alleged, “Such activity, including thefts and disclosures, is intended to influence the U.S. election process.”
The intelligence community warned, “Protecting the integrity of our elections from foreign influence or interference is our priority. We will not tolerate foreign efforts to influence or interfere with our elections, including the targeting of American political campaigns.”
Moreover, the joint statement by US authorities came a week after several organisations, including the Washington Post, the New York Times, and Politico, reported that they had received the internal record of Trump’s presidential campaign.
To note, Tehran has publicly denied all the allegation, saying, “Iran does not engage in any objectives or activities intended to influence the U.S. election.”