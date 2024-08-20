Entertainment

Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'

Florence Pugh uses a rubber face mask sheet revealing she uses it as a necessary part of he rmorning ritual

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Florence Pugh uses a rubber face mask sheet revealing she uses it as a necessary part of he rmorning ritual
Florence Pugh uses a rubber face mask sheet revealing she uses it as a necessary part of he rmorning ritual 

Florence Pugh, who is set to appear in director Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts* dropped a selfie on Monday that featured her getting ready to start the week early. 

On her Instagram stories the Oppenheimer star debuted her morning routine in a face sheet mask. 

The image featured Pugh drinking from a big mug indoors while sporting an eye-catching, nude-colored mask. 

As caption she wrote, " The 6 am mornings hit different on Mondays." 

Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her 6am mornings

She discussed her passion of face masks with British Vogue in February for the magazine's In the Bag video series. 

During the discussion, Pugh pulled out the Korean Cosmetic brand Dr Jart+'s Cryo rubbber face mask revealing it is used as a necessary part of her morning ritual. 

To note Pugh's early start followed her appearance on July 27 San Diego Comic-Con to talk about her involvement in the Marvel's Thunderbolt.

" The movie has been years in the making. There would be no point in doing this story unless we did it properly, which is why it took so long to come together," the oscar-nominee said. 

Florence Pugh plays Russian black widow Yelena Belova again in the movie. 

Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See

Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See
Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'

Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'

Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser

Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack

US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack

Entertainment News

US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Shiloh Jolie cut ties with Brad Pitt’s last name amid Angelina Jolie family feud
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Harry Styles mobbed by admirers in London
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Matthew Perry’s prosecutor reveals bold ‘reason’ for filing charges
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Taylor Swift brings joy to girls affected by deadly stabbing at London show: WATCH
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Jennifer Lopez ‘shocked’ by Ben Affleck’s new look: ‘It is a cry for help’
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue passes away at 88
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues