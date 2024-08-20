Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'

Florence Pugh, who is set to appear in director Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts* dropped a selfie on Monday that featured her getting ready to start the week early.
On her Instagram stories the Oppenheimer star debuted her morning routine in a face sheet mask.
The image featured Pugh drinking from a big mug indoors while sporting an eye-catching, nude-colored mask.
As caption she wrote, " The 6 am mornings hit different on Mondays."
She discussed her passion of face masks with British Vogue in February for the magazine's In the Bag video series.
During the discussion, Pugh pulled out the Korean Cosmetic brand Dr Jart+'s Cryo rubbber face mask revealing it is used as a necessary part of her morning ritual.
To note Pugh's early start followed her appearance on July 27 San Diego Comic-Con to talk about her involvement in the Marvel's Thunderbolt.
" The movie has been years in the making. There would be no point in doing this story unless we did it properly, which is why it took so long to come together," the oscar-nominee said.
Florence Pugh plays Russian black widow Yelena Belova again in the movie.